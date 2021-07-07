Published: 1:41 PM July 7, 2021

Two Metropolitan Police officers are due to enter pleas in court after allegedly sharing photographs of two murdered sisters while at the crime scene in Kingsbury.

PC Deniz Jaffer, 47, of Hornchurch, and PC Jamie Lewis, 32, of Colchester, Essex, will appear at the Old Bailey on July 13.

The officers are charged with misconduct in public office after allegedly sharing the picture of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman's bodies on Whatsapp.

Sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were very close and popular - Credit: Met Police

Separately, the Independent Office of Police Complaints is investigating the response to the initial missing persons' reports.

Mum-of-one Bibaa, a social worker who lived in Brent, and Nicole, a talented photographer from Harrow, were stabbed multiple times in the early hours of Saturday, June 6, last year.

Earlier that night, Ms Henry had been celebrating her birthday on June 5 with her sister and friends in Fryent Country Park.

Their friends left just after midnight and the sisters stayed longer dancing with fairy lights.

You may also want to watch:

They were both reported to police as missing late on Saturday when they did not return home.

The women’s bodies were found intertwined and concealed in a hedgerow the next day by Nicole's boyfriend.

Speaking outside court on Tuesday following Danyal Hussein's conviction, Wilhemina Smallman, the mother of two sisters, commended the police for bringing their killer to justice, despite the alleged actions of two officers referred to only as “despicable one and two” linked to the case.

Mrs Smallman, the first female Church of England archdeacon from a black or ethnic minority background, said: “I have made no bones about my complaints with the Metropolitan Police office but today I have to say I can only commend them.

“This team moved heaven and earth to ensure we felt that we were being supported.

“This is the kind of police force that I believe in and we need to work towards so we have justice and families are treated with respect."

Earlier, in a victim impact statement read to the court, she described the moment she learned from Nicole’s boyfriend, Adam Stone, that he had found her daughters dead – the day after they were reported missing to the police.

“He said, ‘Mina I’m going to need you to sit down… We’ve found them, they’ve gone’.

“I instantly fell to my knees and began screaming, screaming and screaming. I sobbed for ages, I have no idea how long, I lost all concept of time.”

Mina Smallman, the mother of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman speaking outside the Old Bailey in London after Danyal Hussein was found guilty of killing her daughters. - Credit: PA

The retired cleric said: “No-one expects their children to die before them but to have two out of three of your children murdered on the same night is just incomprehensible.

“As a person of faith, a follower of Christ, losing two of my girls in this way could have been enough to shake a person’s faith. Fortunately, it didn’t.”

She added: “Our family’s grief was further compounded by the cordon officers who will now be known as the despicable one and two. Any inner strength I had reserved has been torn away.”

Danyal Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath was convicted of the double murder on Tuesday and will be sentenced on September 22.

Additional reporting by Emily Pinnick, PA