Published: 2:55 PM July 27, 2021

A serving police officer who grabbed and searched a man without grounds while drunk and off duty in Harlesden has been sentenced.

PC Stephen Maskell, 44, based on the North East Command Unit, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday (July 26) where he was sentenced to a 12 week community order and a 12 week curfew.

At the same court on June 14, he was found guilty of assault by beating and of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm and distress to another person.

He was ordered to pay compensation of £500 to the victim and to pay court costs of £635.

The court heard that in the early hours of July 5, 2020 a disturbance was heard in Charlton Road by a member of the public, who went to investigate what was happening.

You may also want to watch:

Despite PC Maskell being off duty at the time, he identified himself as a police officer and grabbed the man, shouting that he was detaining him for a search despite not having grounds to do so, Scotland Yard said.

PC Maskell became aggressive and abusive to the victim and to another resident who came into the street to see what was happening.

When police officers arrived they found Maskell "clearly heavily intoxicated".

He was arrested and later charged in August last year.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was made aware of the incident and Maskell was placed on restricted duties.

Supt Waheed Khan said: “The high standards we expect from our officers apply equally when they are off duty.

“PC Maskell’s actions on this night were unacceptable.

"Misconduct proceedings will now take place following the conclusion of this court case.”