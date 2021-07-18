News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police release CCTV images after Wembley Euro 2020 final violence

André Langlois

Published: 9:42 AM July 18, 2021   
Police wish to speak to these 10 men following disorder at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley

Police wish to speak to these 10 men as part of their investigation - Credit: Met Police

Police investigating violence and disorder around Wembley on the day of the Euro 2020 final have released images of 10 people they are looking for.

The final on Sunday, July 11, in which England lost to Italy on penalties, was marred by disorder in an and around the stadium.

Detective Sergeant Matt Simpson, from the Met’s Public Order Crime Team, said: “Today’s action is being taken to help identify those who we think have questions to answer. If you know who they are, we urge you to get in touch as soon as possible.

“This investigation is in its very early stages and I am in no doubt that further appeals and arrests will follow.

“We also continue to support police action across the UK to identify those responsible for the racist and offensive comments posted on social media.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting 7858/16JUL and providing the reference number on the relevant image. 

You may also want to watch:

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Met Police ref Euro 2020 - 63362

Met Police ref Euro 2020 - 63362 - Credit: Met Police

Met Police ref Euro 2020 - 63354

Met Police ref Euro 2020 - 63354 - Credit: Met Police

Met Police ref Euro 2020 - 63359

Met Police ref Euro 2020 - 63359 - Credit: Met Police

Met Police ref Euro 2020 - 63355

Met Police ref Euro 2020 - 63355 - Credit: Met Police

Met Police ref Euro 2020 - 63361

Met Police ref Euro 2020 - 63361 - Credit: Met Police

Met Police ref Euro 2020 - 63360

Met Police ref Euro 2020 - 63360 - Credit: Met Police

Met Police ref Euro 2020 - 63284

Met Police ref Euro 2020 - 63284 - Credit: Met Police

Met Police ref Euro 2020 - 63348

Met Police ref Euro 2020 - 63348 - Credit: Met Police

Met Police ref Euro 2020 - 63347

Met Police ref Euro 2020 - 63347 - Credit: Met Police

Met Police ref Euro 2020 - 63356

Met Police ref Euro 2020 - 63356 - Credit: Met Police


Euro 2020
Wembley
Football
Wembley News
Brent News

