Police release CCTV images after Wembley Euro 2020 final violence

Published: 9:42 AM July 18, 2021

Police wish to speak to these 10 men as part of their investigation - Credit: Met Police

Police investigating violence and disorder around Wembley on the day of the Euro 2020 final have released images of 10 people they are looking for.

The final on Sunday, July 11, in which England lost to Italy on penalties, was marred by disorder in an and around the stadium.

Detective Sergeant Matt Simpson, from the Met’s Public Order Crime Team, said: “Today’s action is being taken to help identify those who we think have questions to answer. If you know who they are, we urge you to get in touch as soon as possible.

“This investigation is in its very early stages and I am in no doubt that further appeals and arrests will follow.

“We also continue to support police action across the UK to identify those responsible for the racist and offensive comments posted on social media.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting 7858/16JUL and providing the reference number on the relevant image.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

