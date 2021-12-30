Two men in hospital after stabbing on Kilburn High Road
Published: 8:07 AM December 30, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Two men are in hospital with stab injuries after an incident in Kilburn last night.
Police were called at around 5pm yesterday - Wednesday, December 29 - to reports of a stabbing on Kilburn High Road.
Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man with stab wounds, with a second man found injured nearby on Cavendish Road.
Both men are believed to be in their 20s and were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Enquiries continue.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 4472/29Dec.
To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.