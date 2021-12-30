News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Two men in hospital after stabbing on Kilburn High Road

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:07 AM December 30, 2021
Two men injured in Kilburn High Road stabbing, with the second man found on Cavendish Road

Two men have been taken to hospital after a stabbing on Kilburn High Road last night (December 29) - Credit: Google Maps

Two men are in hospital with stab injuries after an incident in Kilburn last night.

Police were called at around 5pm yesterday - Wednesday, December 29 - to reports of a stabbing on Kilburn High Road.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man with stab wounds, with a second man found injured nearby on Cavendish Road.

Both men are believed to be in their 20s and were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 4472/29Dec.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Kilburn News
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ten fire engines were at the scene

Video

70 firefighters respond to blaze in Wembley flat block

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Empty tables inside a restaurant in Covent Garden

Coronavirus

“We are struggling badly”: Brent businesses react to £1bn hospitality fund

Saskia Rowlands

Logo Icon
Tasha Thompson, founder of Black Girls Do Run UK

Running

Brent woman becomes champion for Black women running

Juliette Fevre

Logo Icon
The accident happened near to Cricklewood Bus Garage in Edgware Road

London Live News

Motorcyclist dies in Cricklewood crash 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon