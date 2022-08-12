'Predator' acted as masseur to assault women

A man claiming to be a massage therapist sexually assaulted a woman in Dollis Hill despite having previously been reported to the police for an attack two years earlier.

Jay Steel, of Whielden Road, Stoke, was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault following the conclusion of the trial at Croydon Crown Court in May.

The 60-year-old was sentenced at the same court on August 5 to 18 months' imprisonment, and issued with a sexual harm prevention order lasting seven years.

The court heard that Steel advertised his services offering deep tissue massages through a website.

On separate occasions, the two women were sexually assaulted while Steel supposedly carried out his massage treatment.

After the first incident in February 2017, in Southwark, the woman reported the attack to police. Steel was arrested but released under investigation after denying the allegations.

In March 2019 at an address in Dollis Hill. The incident was reported to police but Steel again denied any offences had taken place, claiming he had only carried out professional massage services as described in his advert.

Steel was charged in April 2021 and convicted.

Police are now appealing for any other victims to come forward.

Detective Constable Victoria Gaunt, who led the investigation, said: “Jay Steel is a sexual predator who used the guise of a masseuse to assault women, who had placed their trust in him, for his own perverted gratification.

“The women Steel abused have shown great strength and courage to report their ordeal to police and support our investigation. I hope his conviction brings them some sense of justice.

“It is highly likely that Steel carried out other attacks while masquerading as a masseuse. I would ask any women who believe they have been a victim of Steel to come forward and speak to police. I hope his conviction demonstrates the Met’s commitment to investigating sexual offenders and ensuring they are held to account for their actions.”

Visit www.met.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/ for advice if you have been the victim of sexual assault.