Man stabbed in Harlesden High Street

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 11:48 AM November 29, 2021
Updated: 12:23 PM November 29, 2021
A man was stabbed in Harlesden High Street, Brent, on Saturday night (November 27).

A man was stabbed in Harlesden High Street on Saturday night (November 27) - Credit: David Nathan

Police have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed in Harlesden High Street on Saturday night (November 27).

Emergency services were called to reports of an incident just after 7.30pm; police officers arrived on the scene to find the victim with stab wounds.

The male - aged in his 30s - was rushed to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

Stabbing in Harlesden High Street, Brent, on Saturday November 27

A male - aged in his 30s - was rushed to hospital where his injuries were assessed as 'non-life changing' - Credit: David Nathan

Scotland Yard say his injuries were assessed as "non-life changing".

Traffic was diverted as police taped off the crime scene. 

A Met spokesperson said: "At this early stage there have been no arrests but enquiries continue."

Anyone with information can call 101 with the reference 6166/27NOV.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Stabbing in Harlesden High Street, Brent, on Saturday November 27

Police say there have been no arrests as of yet - Credit: David Nathan


