A man was stabbed in Harlesden High Street on Saturday night (November 27)

Police have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed in Harlesden High Street on Saturday night (November 27).

Emergency services were called to reports of an incident just after 7.30pm; police officers arrived on the scene to find the victim with stab wounds.

The male - aged in his 30s - was rushed to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

Scotland Yard say his injuries were assessed as "non-life changing".

Traffic was diverted as police taped off the crime scene.

A Met spokesperson said: "At this early stage there have been no arrests but enquiries continue."

Anyone with information can call 101 with the reference 6166/27NOV.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Police say there have been no arrests as of yet




