Man stabbed in Harlesden High Street
- Credit: David Nathan
Police have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed in Harlesden High Street on Saturday night (November 27).
Emergency services were called to reports of an incident just after 7.30pm; police officers arrived on the scene to find the victim with stab wounds.
The male - aged in his 30s - was rushed to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.
Scotland Yard say his injuries were assessed as "non-life changing".
Traffic was diverted as police taped off the crime scene.
A Met spokesperson said: "At this early stage there have been no arrests but enquiries continue."
Anyone with information can call 101 with the reference 6166/27NOV.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.