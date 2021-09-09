Police looking for man in Wembley after 'threats to kill'

Published: 4:34 PM September 9, 2021

Police are appealing for help locating a man they think may be in Wembley.

Pierre Wassef, 31, is wanted in connection with offences including threats to kill.

Hertfordshire Police posted a message on Twitter saying Mr Wassef "may be in the Wembley area of London".

Anyone who sees Mr Wassef or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 101 and if in an emergency, 999.

