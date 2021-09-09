Police looking for man in Wembley after 'threats to kill'
Published: 4:34 PM September 9, 2021
- Credit: Herts Police
Police are appealing for help locating a man they think may be in Wembley.
Pierre Wassef, 31, is wanted in connection with offences including threats to kill.
Hertfordshire Police posted a message on Twitter saying Mr Wassef "may be in the Wembley area of London".
Anyone who sees Mr Wassef or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 101 and if in an emergency, 999.
The full tweet read: "We’re appealing for the public’s help to trace Pierre Wassef, 31, who is #wanted in connection with offences including threats to kill.
"He may be in the #Wembley area of #London.
"Report info by: Calling 101. In an emergency, dial 999."
