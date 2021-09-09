News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Police looking for man in Wembley after 'threats to kill'

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 4:34 PM September 9, 2021   
Pierre Wassef is wanted by police

Pierre Wassef is wanted by police - Credit: Herts Police

Police are appealing for help locating a man they think may be in Wembley.

Pierre Wassef, 31, is wanted in connection with offences including threats to kill.

Hertfordshire Police posted a message on Twitter saying Mr Wassef "may be in the Wembley area of London".

Anyone who sees Mr Wassef or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 101 and if in an emergency, 999.

The full tweet read: "We’re appealing for the public’s help to trace Pierre Wassef, 31,  who is #wanted in connection with offences including threats to kill. 

You may also want to watch:

"He may be in the #Wembley area of #London.

"Report info by: Calling 101. In an emergency, dial 999."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Struggling' teen taking Brent Council to court over its homeless policies
  2. 2 'Erratic, violent' man given indefinite hospital order for killing 'friendly' neighbour in Wembley
  3. 3 Controversial Wembley Park development could be thrown out by housing minister
  1. 4 Ahmed Yasin-Ali: Police offer £20k reward to catch Maida Hill killers
  2. 5 Motorist threw drink and sandwich at Brent enforcement officer in Kingsbury
  3. 6 Mentally ill man admits killing Anthony Higgins in Wembley
  4. 7 Former Brent leader told to remove 'inspiring' mural from garage
  5. 8 Win a pair of Carabao Cup tickets to QPR v Everton
  6. 9 Three guilty of 'random' murder of Anthony Adekola in Colindale
  7. 10 Man guilty of killing wife in fire he started in Harlesden house
Brent News
Wembley News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stonebridge fire victim Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons. Picture: Met Police

‘We bear no ill will’: Family of murdered Denise Keane-Simmons make...

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Phoebe Hing, 21, Liam O'Neill, 22 and Toni Thompson, 26,  have been jailed following an assault in Brent.

Harrow Crown Court

Horrific five-hour Snapchat assault saw woman forced to drink detergent...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Police officer holding hand cuffs.

Knife Crime

Double murder investigation: Man arrested

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Beretta handgun found while police were searching an address in Conley Road Willesden.

Gun crime

Woman arrested after police seize Beretta handgun in Willesden

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon