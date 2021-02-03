Man connected to Kensal Green wanted by police

Published: 4:09 PM February 3, 2021

Do you know this man?

Christopher Coleman, 26, is wanted by police on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) in connection with an incident where a car was driven at an officer.

He has links to Kensal Green and Westbourne Park areas of London.

A Met spokesperson said: "If seen, do not approach him, but dial 999 immediately."

On January 23 at around 5.30pm, officers were conducting a traffic stop at a petrol station in Shepherd's Bush Green.

A car pulled onto the forecourt and a man got out and walked towards the shop whilst paying particular attention to the presence of the police officers, Scotland Yard said.

The officer ran a check on the vehicle he was driving, which showed that the car was registered to a woman.

When officers approached him and asked for his insurance details, the man got back into the car and drove off, driving directly toward one officer who narrowly avoided serious injury, police added.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Christopher Coleman should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference 6038/26JAN21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.