Appeal after man assaulted on Wembley bus

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 9:55 AM November 1, 2021
Police wish to speak to this man in connection with an assault on the no 18 bus in Wembley

Police wish to speak to this man in connection with an assault on the no 18 bus in Wembley - Credit: Met Police

Police are appealing for information after a man was allegedly punched in the face on board a bus in Wembley. 

The incident happened on board a route 18 bus heading to Sudbury as it stopped at Flamstead Avenue on July 9 at around 7.40pm.

Scotland Yard has released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

The victim, a man in his 40s, made his way from the top deck to the back doors of the bus.

When the bus stopped at the Flamsted Avenue bus stop, a man boarded the bus and punched the victim in the face.

He then got off the bus and walked off towards Harlesden.

The victim required hospital treatment and was left with a severe cut and bruise.

Police Serg Craig Foster, from the Met’s roads and transport policing command, added: “This violent attack took place without any provocation. It was a shocking and needless use of force.

“Everyone should feel safe on our transport network and be able to travel without fear of an attack.

“If anyone has any information to help us identify this man, no matter how small, please do get in touch.”

Anyone who can help identify this man should tweet @MetCC or call 101 quoting reference CAD 6830/09Jul.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

