Two arrested after man survives being stabbed in Wembley

Published: 3:21 PM February 26, 2021 Updated: 3:24 PM February 26, 2021

A man remains in hospital in a stable condition after being stabbed in Wembley.

Police were called to Hirst Crescent at 1.10pm on Tuesday (February 23) to reports of a fight.

A man in his 30s with stab injuries was taken to hospital where his wounds were deemed not life-threatening or life-changing.

Two men, aged 28 and 39, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and affray.

They were subsequently taken into custody.

Police enquiries continue.

Police said the stabbing was not linked to the murder of Drekwon Patterson in Preston Road on February 18.

Drekwon, 16, was driven at then chased by four suspects who stabbed him to death.

There have currently been no arrests.

A spokesperson said: "At this point there is no suggestion that this incident is linked to the recent murder in Preston Road."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 34 38/23Feb.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.



