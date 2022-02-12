Man stable in hospital after being stabbed in Neasden

A man in his 50's is stable in hospital after being stabbed in Neasden - Credit: Google

A man is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in Neasden.

Emergency services were called to Prout Road at 10pm on February 7 following reports that a 59-year-old man had been attacked.

Officers found the man suffering from a number of stab wounds, Scotland Yard said.

He was taken by the London Ambulance Service to a north London hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with the investigation.

Detectives from the North West BCU, which covers Brent, are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault, or the moments leading up to it, to come forward and speak with them.

Anyone with information should call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7505/07Feb.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



