Man in hospital after being stabbed in Neasden
Published: 10:16 AM November 1, 2021
- Credit: Google
A man is in a 'non life-threatening condition' in hospital after being stabbed in Neasden.
Emergency services were called to Lansdowne Grove, near the junction with Dog Lane at 7.30am on October 31.
@MPS Brent tweeted: "A man, believed aged in his 30s, has been taken to hospital. Condition not thought to be life-threatening."
They said no arrests had been made.
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote the reference 2567/31oct.
The Met has been contacted for further details.