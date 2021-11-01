News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Man in hospital after being stabbed in Neasden

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 10:16 AM November 1, 2021
A man is in hospital following a stabbing in Lansdown Grove at the junction with Dog Lane in Neasden

A man is in hospital following a stabbing in Lansdown Grove at the junction with Dog Lane in Neasden - Credit: Google

A man is in a 'non life-threatening condition' in hospital after being stabbed in Neasden.

Emergency services were called to Lansdowne Grove, near the junction with Dog Lane at 7.30am on October 31.

@MPS Brent tweeted: "A man, believed aged in his 30s, has been taken to hospital. Condition not thought to be life-threatening."

They said no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote the reference 2567/31oct.

The Met has been contacted for further details.
 

Knife Crime
Brent News
North West London News

