Man in hospital after being stabbed in Neasden

A man is in hospital following a stabbing in Lansdown Grove at the junction with Dog Lane in Neasden - Credit: Google

A man is in a 'non life-threatening condition' in hospital after being stabbed in Neasden.

Emergency services were called to Lansdowne Grove, near the junction with Dog Lane at 7.30am on October 31.

@MPS Brent tweeted: "A man, believed aged in his 30s, has been taken to hospital. Condition not thought to be life-threatening."

We're investigating a stabbing at around 7.30am in Lansdowne Grove, NW10 near junction with Dog Lane



A man, believed aged in his 30s, has been taken to hospital. Condition not thought to be life-threatening.



No arrest yet. Anyone with information pls call 101 ref 2567/31oct — Brent MPS | North West BCU (@MPSBrent) October 31, 2021

They said no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote the reference 2567/31oct.

The Met has been contacted for further details.

