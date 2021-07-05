Man stabbed in Harlesden rushed to hospital
A man has been rushed to a major trauma centre after being stabbed in Harlesden.
Police were called to St Alban's Road at 1pm today (July 5) to reports of a fight in the area.
Officers found a 50-year-old man suffering from stab injuries, Scotland Yard said.
He was taken by paramedics to a central London hospital; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
“One man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
"He remains in custody at a north London police station," a Met spokesperson added.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene.
“We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”
Police enquiries continue.
Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 reference Cad 3632/05Jul.