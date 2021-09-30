News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man in hospital after being stabbed in back in Harlesden

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 10:19 AM September 30, 2021   
Police at the scene of a stabbing in Harlesden where a man was knifed in the back

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Harlesden where a man was knifed in the back

A man is in hospital in a 'non life-threatening condition' following a stabbing in Harlesden.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to the High Street at 8.05pm last night (September 29) after reports of a stabbing.

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Harlesden where a man was knifed in the back

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Harlesden where a man was knifed in the back - Credit: Met Police

Officers attended and found a man in his 30s suffering from stab injuries to his back, Scotland Yard said.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is said to be "not life threatening".

There have been no arrests at this early stage.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing.

