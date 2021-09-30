Man in hospital after being stabbed in back in Harlesden
Published: 10:19 AM September 30, 2021
A man is in hospital in a 'non life-threatening condition' following a stabbing in Harlesden.
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to the High Street at 8.05pm last night (September 29) after reports of a stabbing.
Officers attended and found a man in his 30s suffering from stab injuries to his back, Scotland Yard said.
He was taken to hospital where his condition is said to be "not life threatening".
There have been no arrests at this early stage.
A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing.
