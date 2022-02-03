Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an allegation of rape in Brent - Credit: Met Police

Detectives investigating an allegation of rape in Brent have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman, was approached by a man on Brook Road - near to Dollis Lane - on Thursday, June 24.

She was followed by the suspect into Gladstone Park, where it is alleged she was raped.

The suspect is described aged in his 20s or 30s, with brown skin, black hair and beard.

He spoke with a foreign accent and was wearing a dark body warmer, long sleeve top under the body warmer and light coloured jeans.

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 6412/25 June.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.