News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Image released of man sought in connection with rape in Brent

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:22 AM February 3, 2022
Updated: 8:25 AM February 3, 2022
Man wanted in connection with alleged rape to Brook Road, near to Dollis Lane on Thursday, 24 June 2021

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an allegation of rape in Brent - Credit: Met Police

Detectives investigating an allegation of rape in Brent have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection. 

The victim, a 21-year-old woman, was approached by a man on Brook Road - near to Dollis Lane - on Thursday, June 24.

She was followed by the suspect into Gladstone Park, where it is alleged she was raped.

The suspect is described aged in his 20s or 30s, with brown skin, black hair and beard.

He spoke with a foreign accent and was wearing a dark body warmer, long sleeve top under the body warmer and light coloured jeans.

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 6412/25 June.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Women's Safety
Brent News

Don't Miss

Katharine Birbalsingh CBE, head teacher of Michaela Community School. Picture: Claudia Rose Carter

Brent headteacher fears pupils could bring in knives without uniform policy

Adam Shaw Local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Ben Watt is on a mission to save Welsh Harp

Everything But the Girl singer launches bid to save Welsh Harp

Olivia Burney

Logo Icon
Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos celebrates scoring their third goal against Reading

QPR boss Warburton delighted for Amos

PA Sport

Logo Icon
United Colleges Group

New college planned to bring post-school education in Wembley

William Mata

Author Picture Icon