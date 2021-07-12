Shooting in Stonebridge leaves man in hospital

Published: 1:10 PM July 12, 2021

A man remains in hospital with "non life-changing injuries" after being shot in Stonebridge.

Emergency services were called to Hillside at 11.20pm on Sunday (July 11) following reports of a shooting.

#Brent

A 23-year-old man is in hospital after he was found with gunshot wounds in #Stonebridge last night.



Met Police say at 11:22pm they were called to Hillside, NW10.



The victims condition has been described as “non-life changing”.



No arrests as yet. pic.twitter.com/XCamNzTm27 — London 999 (@999London) July 12, 2021

A 23-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a west London hospital, Scotland Yard confirmed

A Met spokesperson said: "His injuries have since been assessed as non-life changing.

"At this early stage there have been no arrests, but an investigation is under way."

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 7935/11JUL.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.