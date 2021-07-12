Shooting in Stonebridge leaves man in hospital
Published: 1:10 PM July 12, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A man remains in hospital with "non life-changing injuries" after being shot in Stonebridge.
Emergency services were called to Hillside at 11.20pm on Sunday (July 11) following reports of a shooting.
A 23-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a west London hospital, Scotland Yard confirmed
A Met spokesperson said: "His injuries have since been assessed as non-life changing.
"At this early stage there have been no arrests, but an investigation is under way."
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 7935/11JUL.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.
