News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Shooting in Stonebridge leaves man in hospital

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 1:10 PM July 12, 2021   
Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police - Credit: Archant

A man remains in hospital with "non life-changing injuries" after being shot in Stonebridge.

Emergency services were called to Hillside at 11.20pm on Sunday (July 11) following reports of a shooting.

A 23-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a west London hospital, Scotland Yard confirmed

A Met spokesperson said: "His injuries have since been assessed as non-life changing.

"At this early stage there have been no arrests, but an investigation is under way."

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 7935/11JUL.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies after seven-car crash in Neasden
  2. 2 Shooting in Stonebridge leaves man in hospital
  3. 3 'Let's give Raheem Sterling the Freedom of Brent'
  1. 4 Murder charge after Wembley woman found dead in Devon
  2. 5 Amazing pictures as crowds return to Wembley for England win over Denmark
  3. 6 Man stabbed in Harlesden rushed to hospital
  4. 7 Man charged with murder of Justin Bello in Neasden
  5. 8 Road closures and disruptions in Brent this week from July 11
  6. 9 Free vaccine walk-in at Central Middlesex Hospital
  7. 10 Road closures and crowds as Euro 2020 returns to Wembley
Gun crime
Brent News
Stonebridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Danyal Hussein, 19, was found guilty of murdering Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in a senseless attack

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court

Danyal Hussein guilty of murdering two adored sisters in Kingsbury park

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Mee Kuen (Deborah) Chong was reported missing from her home address in Wembley on June 11

Kilburn woman arrested on suspicion of Wembley pensioner's murder

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Euro 2020 is in full flow in fan parks across London

Euro 2020

All you need to know about tickets for Boxpark's Euro 2020 screenings

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Mina Smallman, the mother of Nicole Smallman speaking outside the Old Bailey in London after Danyal

Knife Crime

Murderous teenager will be a 'killing machine' in the future warns...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon