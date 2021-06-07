Man in hospital following shooting in Neasden

Published: 1:30 PM June 7, 2021 Updated: 2:10 PM June 7, 2021

A 22-year-old man is stable in hospital following a shooting in Neasden.

Officers were called to Blackbird Hill at 1.20am on June 6 to reports of a shooting.

The man was taken to hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information should call101 ref 23/06JUN.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.