Man in hospital following shooting in Neasden
Published: 1:30 PM June 7, 2021 Updated: 2:10 PM June 7, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A 22-year-old man is stable in hospital following a shooting in Neasden.
Officers were called to Blackbird Hill at 1.20am on June 6 to reports of a shooting.
The man was taken to hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.
There have been no arrests.
Anyone with information should call101 ref 23/06JUN.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.