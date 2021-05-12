News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Man shot multiple times in Dudden Hill remains in stable condition in hospital

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:29 PM May 12, 2021   
Shots were fired in Dudden Hill and a person taken to hospital

Shots were fired in Dudden Hill and a person taken to hospital - Credit: David Nathan

A man remains in a stable condition in hospital after being shot "multiple times" in Dudden Hill yesterday.

Emergency services were scrambled to Dudden Hill Lane at approximately 1.59pm on Tuesday to reports of a man with gunshot injuries.

Forensic officers in Dudden Hill after a shooting where a man was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries

Forensic officers in Dudden Hill after a shooting where a man was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries - Credit: David Nathan

Police officers along with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and Helicopter Emergency Medical Service attended and found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot injuries, Scotland Yard said.

He was taken to hospital and "remains in a stable condition and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening," police added.

A sniffer dog at the scene of a shooting in Dudden Hill

A sniffer dog at the scene of a shooting in Dudden Hill - Credit: David Nathan

A Met spokesperson said: "A crime scene remains in place and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the local area.

"At this early stage, there have been no arrests."

You may also want to watch:

Met's Trident detectives are investigating and enquiries continue.

Anybody with information or dashcam footage of the incident should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 3780/11MAY.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Most Read

  1. 1 Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Dudden Hill
  2. 2 Person dies after being 'injured by a train' at Wembley station
  3. 3 Man arrested following shooting in Kingsbury
  1. 4 Police 'determined' to find Wembley man who failed to appear at court
  2. 5 Kingsbury teen appears in court charged with Brent Cross fatal stabbing
  3. 6 Wembley attacker draws large knife after being chased by victims
  4. 7 Teen charged with killing 21-year-old man in Brent Cross
  5. 8 Man appears in court charged with the murder of Michael Fadayomi in Willesden
  6. 9 Two men charged after police find 'gun, cash and drugs' in Brent Cross flat
  7. 10 Brent Cross Shopping Centre stabbing victim named
Gun crime
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A ballot box

Local Elections 2021 | Live

London elections 2021 live: Latest Brent results as they come in

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search in London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archiv

Stop and search order placed on parts of Brent due to 'gang tensions'

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
A 21-man was stabbed to death at Brent Cross Shopping Centre

Knife Crime

Man stabbed to death at Brent Cross Shopping Centre

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
A man, 40, was stabbed to death in Willesden High Road

Knife Crime

Willesden murder investigation: 'Horrified onlookers' watched on as man...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon