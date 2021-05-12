Man shot multiple times in Dudden Hill remains in stable condition in hospital
A man remains in a stable condition in hospital after being shot "multiple times" in Dudden Hill yesterday.
Emergency services were scrambled to Dudden Hill Lane at approximately 1.59pm on Tuesday to reports of a man with gunshot injuries.
Police officers along with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and Helicopter Emergency Medical Service attended and found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot injuries, Scotland Yard said.
He was taken to hospital and "remains in a stable condition and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening," police added.
A Met spokesperson said: "A crime scene remains in place and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the local area.
"At this early stage, there have been no arrests."
Met's Trident detectives are investigating and enquiries continue.
Anybody with information or dashcam footage of the incident should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 3780/11MAY.
To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
