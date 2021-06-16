Appeal for information after man shot in Stonebridge

Published: 12:46 PM June 16, 2021

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a shooting in Brent.

Police were called at around 2am on Sunday (June 13) to reports of shots fired in the area of Mandela Close.

Paramedics said they were called at the same time to Mordaunt Road in Harlesden.

A London Ambulance Service said: “Medics were asked to wait nearby until the police secured the scene and confirmed that it was safe for crews to proceed forward to treat the patient.”

A 26-year-old man was taken to a major trauma centre with gunshot injuries to his leg.

He was discharged from hospital later that day and was subsequently charged with assault on an emergency worker.

"At some point between officers arriving at the incident and him being discharged from hospital, he assaulted one of them," a Met spokesperson said.

"He was charged with that offence."

The man appeared, in custody, at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court where he entered a not guilty plea.

He was released on bail to appear for trial on a date and at a court to be set in due course.

Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and an investigation is under way led by officers from Specialist Crime (Trident North).

Investigating officer, Det Con Peter Taylor, said: “I need to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in and around Mandela Close and Barry Road.

“We thoroughly investigate every shooting in London – every incident and every weapon on our streets is of great concern to us.

"We know that Londoners feel exactly the same, and that’s why it is vital that anyone with information shares with us what they know, either directly with police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information can call 101, providing the reference 1143/13JUN.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.