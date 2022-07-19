Man dies and seven in custody following shooting in Queen's Park

Detectives have made seven arrests after a man died following a shooting in Queen's Park - Credit: Archant

Seven men remain in custody following a fatal shooting in Queen's Park.

Police were called just before 2am on Tuesday (July 19) to reports of a shooting in Bruckner Street.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

They carried out a search of the area but no victim was identified, Scotland Yard said.

At approximately 2.10am, a 26-year-old man attended a central London hospital with a gunshot injury, but sadly despite the efforts of doctors, he died a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in the coming days to establish his cause of death, police said.

Officers from the Met's murder squad are investigating and a crime scene remains in place.

Seven men, aged between 21 and 27, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain at custody at several police stations.

Det Chf Insp Sal Minhas, who is leading the investigation, said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of this young man as they come to terms with his tragic death. We will do everything we can do support them."

"A dedicated team of detectives are working to establish exactly what happened and track down the person responsible.

"Officers will remain at the scene throughout the day and I would ask anyone with information about the incident to contact us immediately.

"Tackling violent crime remains a top priority for the Met and gun crime continues to reduce across London, however this incident is a stark reminder that we still have more to do in this area.

"We are working alongside the communities we serve to stop violence from happening in the first place."

Anyone with information about what happened should call 101 quoting CAD 597/19Jul.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.