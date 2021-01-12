News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man dies after stabbing in Brent

Franki Berry

Published: 10:15 AM January 12, 2021   
Bullet fired through a front door in Colindale. Picture: Met Police

A man died after he was stabbed in Neasden Lane North. - Credit: Archant

A man has died after he was stabbed in Brent yesterday. 

At about 9.30pm on January 11, police and staff from  London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance were called to Neasden Lane North to reports of a disturbance. 

When they arrived, they found a man - believed to be in his 40s - who had been stabbed. 

Despite their best efforts, he died at the scene, and officers are now tracing his next of kin.

A second man was also found with non-life-threatening injuries nearby, and he was arrested in connection with the incident.

Homicide detectives in the Met's Specialist Crime Command have been informed.

In light of the incident, a Section 60 has been authorised for Barn Hill Hill, Welsh Harp, Tokyngton, Preston and Stonebridge until 1.30pm today (January 12).

This gives police the right to stop and search anyone in an area during a time period, without necessarily having "reasonable grounds" to suspect the person or vehicle is carrying weapons or dangerous objects.

