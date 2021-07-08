News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Man charged with sending 'offensive' message to Brent MP Dawn Butler

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:52 PM July 8, 2021   
A driver has had a suspected seizure at the wheel of a car in Willesden

Stephen Brotherton was charged by Cheshire Police - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged with sending an "offensive" message to a Brent MP.

Stephen Brotherton, from Warrington, was charged by Cheshire Police for sending a message to Labour MP Dawn Butler on June 7, 2020.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised the charge under section 127 of the Communications Act 2003, namely 'sending by means of an electronic network, a message that is grossly offensive, or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character'.

He will appear at North Cheshire Magistrates' Court (Warrington) on August 17, 2021.


You may also want to watch:

Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Andre Sinclair, Ashley King, 23, and Layla DaSilva, carried out a string of violent robberies

Gun crime

Brent trio jailed after string of violent watch robberies in Childs Hill

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks and road closures for the week commencing June 28.

Traffic and rail disruption in Brent for the week from July 5

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Santander

Santander confirms 20 London branches will close

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Brent Council leader Cllr Muhammed Butt at the new connector road linking North End Road to Bridge Road 

Environment News

New through-road opens in Wembley Park with 'better links and traffic flow'

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon