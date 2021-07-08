Man charged with sending 'offensive' message to Brent MP Dawn Butler

Published: 5:52 PM July 8, 2021

A man has been charged with sending an "offensive" message to a Brent MP.

Stephen Brotherton, from Warrington, was charged by Cheshire Police for sending a message to Labour MP Dawn Butler on June 7, 2020.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised the charge under section 127 of the Communications Act 2003, namely 'sending by means of an electronic network, a message that is grossly offensive, or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character'.

He will appear at North Cheshire Magistrates' Court (Warrington) on August 17, 2021.



