Man appears in court charged with the murder of Michael Fadayomi in Willesden

Michael Adkins

Published: 11:45 PM May 1, 2021   
A man, 40, was stabbed to death in Willesden High Road

Emergency services respond to the fatal stabbing of a man in High Road, Willesden - Credit: David Nathan

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Michael Fadayomi - known as Tunde - in Willesden.

Police were called to High Road, Willesden, at 5.11pm on Thursday April 29 following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service where they found Michael Fadayomi, 40, with serious injuries.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A post-mortem examination has since found the cause of his death was incised wounds to the neck.

Marcus Griffiths, 42, of Hoveden Road, Willesden, was arrested later the same day.

On Saturday May 1, he appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court charged with Mr Fadayomi's murder. He is also charged with being in possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Crown Court on a date to be determined.

