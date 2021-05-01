Man appears in court charged with the murder of Michael Fadayomi in Willesden
- Credit: David Nathan
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Michael Fadayomi - known as Tunde - in Willesden.
Police were called to High Road, Willesden, at 5.11pm on Thursday April 29 following reports that a man had been stabbed.
Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service where they found Michael Fadayomi, 40, with serious injuries.
Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
A post-mortem examination has since found the cause of his death was incised wounds to the neck.
You may also want to watch:
Marcus Griffiths, 42, of Hoveden Road, Willesden, was arrested later the same day.
On Saturday May 1, he appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court charged with Mr Fadayomi's murder. He is also charged with being in possession of a bladed article.
Most Read
- 1 Man, 40, stabbed to death in Willesden
- 2 Wembley mosque operates due to lack of 'challenge or complaint'
- 3 Willesden murder investigation: 'Horrified onlookers' watched on as man stabbed in High Road
- 4 Rishi Sunak MP has 'overdue' hair cut at Chop-Chop in Wembley Park
- 5 Woman jailed after attacking disabled Harlesden man
- 6 Wembley teenager charged with murdering Ahmed Baker
- 7 QPR praised for 'professional win at tough place' to visit
- 8 'We are living like animals' says Harlesden family
- 9 'Our rivers are not supposed to be open sewers'
- 10 Kakay opens account in QPR success at Stoke
He was remanded in custody to appear at the Crown Court on a date to be determined.