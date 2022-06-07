News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Neasden stabbing: Man charged with St Raphael's estate murder

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 8:36 AM June 7, 2022
Police were called to Henderson Close on the St Raphael's estate at 6.30pm on June 1

Police were called to Henderson Close on the St Raphael's estate at 6.30pm on June 1 and found Devon Jensen-Wallace injured in the street - Credit: Google

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing on the St Raphael's estate in Neasden.

Jamal Grant, 30, who lives on the estate in Pitfield Way,  is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court today - Tuesday, June 7.

He has been charged with the murder of 25-year-old Devon Jensen-Wallace and possession of an offensive weapon.

The charges relate to an incident on June 1, when police were called to Henderson Close around 6.30pm after a reported stabbing.

Devon was found injured in the street and, despite the efforts of police and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.15pm.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Brent News

Don't Miss

Barry Gardiner at Mount Stewart Primary School

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Jubilee events to look out for in Brent and Kilburn

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Man pictured wanted as witness to investigation

London Live News

Image released of man wanted as witness to fatal collision on A406

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Photo of Nigel (centre) at Londons Air Ambulance, meeting Paramedic Richard Webb-Stevens (L) and Dr

The Queen

Four Brent champions to receive Queen's Birthday honours

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Mayor of London announces fare rise on TfL network

London Live News

TfL advises to only travel 'if necessary' on June 6 due to planned strike

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon