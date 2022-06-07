Police were called to Henderson Close on the St Raphael's estate at 6.30pm on June 1 and found Devon Jensen-Wallace injured in the street - Credit: Google

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing on the St Raphael's estate in Neasden.

Jamal Grant, 30, who lives on the estate in Pitfield Way, is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court today - Tuesday, June 7.

He has been charged with the murder of 25-year-old Devon Jensen-Wallace and possession of an offensive weapon.

The charges relate to an incident on June 1, when police were called to Henderson Close around 6.30pm after a reported stabbing.

Devon was found injured in the street and, despite the efforts of police and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.15pm.