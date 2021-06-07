Man charged with Colindale murder

Published: 2:14 PM June 7, 2021

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in Dagenham. Picture: Met Police - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged with murder following a stabbing in Colindale.

Emergency services were called to Montrose Park just before 6pm on May 31, following reports of a group of men fighting.

Officers found 22-year-old Al-Sadiq Mohamed Ishaq-Adam suffering from a stab injury.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Al-Sadiq was pronounced dead at 7.19pm.

A post-mortem examination held on June 3 at Northwick Park Hospital, in Watford Road, found cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest.

You may also want to watch:

Twelve men have been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of offences including affray, robbery and murder.

Ten have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Nick Kaneza, 18, of Elstree Road, Hemel Hempstead, is due to appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today (June 7).

Mohammed Yusuf, 18, of Capitol Way, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on June 4 charged with robbery.

He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Any witnesses who have yet to speak with police, or those with information, video or images that could assist the investigation, are asked to call 101 reference CAD 5436/31May.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.