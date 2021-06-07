Man charged with Colindale murder
- Credit: Archant
A man has been charged with murder following a stabbing in Colindale.
Emergency services were called to Montrose Park just before 6pm on May 31, following reports of a group of men fighting.
Officers found 22-year-old Al-Sadiq Mohamed Ishaq-Adam suffering from a stab injury.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, Al-Sadiq was pronounced dead at 7.19pm.
A post-mortem examination held on June 3 at Northwick Park Hospital, in Watford Road, found cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest.
You may also want to watch:
Twelve men have been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of offences including affray, robbery and murder.
Ten have been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested after Harlesden stabbing
- 2 Four men connected to Craig Small's death in Wembley to appear for trial next year
- 3 Wembley crash leaves motorcyclist dead and another in hospital
- 4 Man in hospital following shooting in Neasden
- 5 Grandmother's plea for witnesses a year after toddler shot in Harlesden
- 6 The best 5 fish and chip restaurants in Kilburn, according to TripAdvisor
- 7 Barrister says council's drill music review plan may 'penalise communities'
- 8 Brent gunmen jailed for firearms offences linked to murder
- 9 Man charged with Colindale murder
- 10 £200,000 cash seized at Wembley flat in drugs probe
Nick Kaneza, 18, of Elstree Road, Hemel Hempstead, is due to appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today (June 7).
Mohammed Yusuf, 18, of Capitol Way, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on June 4 charged with robbery.
He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.
Any witnesses who have yet to speak with police, or those with information, video or images that could assist the investigation, are asked to call 101 reference CAD 5436/31May.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.