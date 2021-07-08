Man charged with murder of Justin Bello in Neasden

Published: 9:26 AM July 8, 2021

Police have charged a man in connection with a murder in Neasden.

The body of 38-year-old Justin Bello was found in a communal area to the rear of Lovett Way when police were called to the location at around 8.15am on November 25, 2019.

A post-mortem examination was held three days later on November 28 at Northwick Park mortuary.

Officers are not releasing a cause of death for operational purposes, but the death "is not thought to have been the result of a stab or gunshot injury", Scotland Yard said.

Cornell Burrell, 35, of no fixed address, was charged on June 29 with murder and perverting the course of justice.

He appeared in custody at a magistrates' court and then the Old Bailey on July 2.

He was remanded in custody and his next appearance will be on September 17.







