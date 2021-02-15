Man charged after self-loading pistol seized from minicab in Neasden
Published: 2:22 PM February 15, 2021
- Credit: PA
A man has been charged with firearms offences after police searched a minicab in Neasden.
Ahmed Gobdon, 25, of Rainborough Close, was arrested on February 10 after the Met’s Specialist Crime Command searched a minicab as it was driven off the M1 near Neasden underground train station.
Officers said they seized a self-loading pistol and ammunition in the operation.
Mr Gobdon has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.
He appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on February 12.
You may also want to watch:
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Harrow Crown Court on March 12.
Most Read
- 1 Three men arrested in Stonebridge after guns and ammunition found
- 2 Fire fighter killed himself after being racially 'singled out' at Wembley fire station
- 3 Police officers investigated after murder footage
- 4 Brent Council approves budget with council tax increases and cuts
- 5 Gun and ammunition seized from minicab in Neasden
- 6 Second teenager arrested after Sven Badzak murdered in Kilburn
- 7 Teenager arrested on suspicion of murdering Sven Badzak in Kilburn
- 8 We will all feel better if we build a happier Brent
- 9 Cancer charity in Harlesden to close after funding slashed
- 10 Priti Patel visits Neasden Temple as it opens as a Covid vaccination centre