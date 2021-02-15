Man charged after self-loading pistol seized from minicab in Neasden

Published: 2:22 PM February 15, 2021

Officers said they found a self-loading pistol and ammunition in a minicab. - Credit: PA

A man has been charged with firearms offences after police searched a minicab in Neasden.

Ahmed Gobdon, 25, of Rainborough Close, was arrested on February 10 after the Met’s Specialist Crime Command searched a minicab as it was driven off the M1 near Neasden underground train station.

Officers said they seized a self-loading pistol and ammunition in the operation.

Mr Gobdon has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

He appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on February 12.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Harrow Crown Court on March 12.