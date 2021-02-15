News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Man charged after guns and ammunition found in car

Franki Berry

Published: 2:21 PM February 15, 2021   
Police were called to Wembley Central station on Friday. Picture: Met Police

Police searched a car on February 11. - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged after three guns and 18 rounds of ammunition were found in a car in Brent.

The Met Police said officers recovered the firearm and bullets from a car on February 11.

Steven Sarpong, 26, of Windrush Road, has been charged with three counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life and three counts of possession of a firearm of length less than 30cm/60cm.

He appeared in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on February 13 and was remanded in custody to appear at Harrow Crown Court at a later date.

Two men, aged 24 and 28, who were also arrested in Barry Road on February 11 have been bailed while further enquiries continue.

Gun crime
Brent News

