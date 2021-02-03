Man charged with murder in connection with 38-year-old Kilburn case
Police investigating the killing of Christopher Ainscough 38 years ago in Kilburn have charged a man.
In December 1983, Mr Ainscough was found dead inside his home in Windmill Court, Shoot-Up Hill.
Police believed the 50-year-old, who had suffered significant head injuries, had been attacked sometime between December 2 and 5, Scotland Yard said.
Anthony Kemp, 58, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court today (February 3) following his arrest yesterday.
Detectives are appealing for any of Christopher's relatives, or anyone who knew them, to make contact.
At the time, officers attempted to trace and inform Christopher's next of kin but were not successful.
Anyone who can help can call the police incident room on 020 8721 4205.
