Man due in court after tourist attacked by stranger in Kingsbury park

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 5:55 PM September 5, 2022
A man has been charged with GBH and attempted robbery, after a tourist was attacked by a stranger in Roe Green park 

A man has been charged with GBH and attempted robbery after a tourist was attacked by a stranger in a Brent park.

The elderly victim - who is from India and was visiting his son who lives in London - was walking in Roe Green Park in Kingsbury just before 8am on August 29 when the assault took place.

He lost consciousness after the attack, and had to be treated in hospital. 

Benjamin Clarke, 42, of no fixed address, was charged last Tuesday (August 30) with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted robbery and resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

Clarke appeared in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court the same day, and was remanded in custody to appear at Harrow Crown Court on September 27, Scotland Yard said.

