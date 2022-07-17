Police want to speak to this man, who is not considered to be a suspect - Credit: Met Police

A man has been arrested and a potential witness is being sought by police investigating the death of Petru-Sorin Doleanu in Wembley.

The Met says a 24-year-old man handed himself in to a north London police station following "arrest enquiries" on Friday (July 15).

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation the following day.

Police have also released an image of man they want to speak to, who is believed to be a "significant witness" and is not considered a suspect.

It's thought the pictured man would have seen the attack in St John's Road last December which left Petru-Sorin, 41, with a fatal brain injury.

Det Ch Insp Jim Eastwood, the senior investigating officer from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "The past few months have been extremely challenging for Petru-Sorin’s family and friends.

"His death has understandably been very difficult for them to come to terms with.

"Our investigation continues at pace and, in addition to the arrest, we are continuing to carry out a number of enquiries."

Det Ch Insp Eastwood added that speaking to the man pictured could help ensure the person responsible for Petru-Sorin’s death is brought to justice.

He said: "Please be assured, you are not in any trouble and your help could ensure a dangerous man is removed from the streets of London and Petru-Sorin’s family get the closure they deserve.

"I would urge anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV to come forward."

Petru-Sorin was with two friends near the Wembley Job Centre in St John’s Road shortly before 9pm on December 17 last year when they were approached by an unknown man.

A fight broke out and Petru-Sorin was punched in the head.

Shortly before 11am the next day, Petru-Sorin became unwell so his friends called an ambulance.

After being told that he had been assaulted the previous day, paramedics alerted police.

Petru-Sorin was taken to hospital where he was found to have a suffered a significant brain injury.

He remained in hospital until he died on the evening of March 29.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image, or has other information about the incident, is asked to call police on 020 8358 0300 or 101, giving the reference number 2254/18dec.

Information can also be provided completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.