Man arrested in connection with Neasden murder and two stabbings

Published: 10:35 AM January 19, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with three separate stabbings in Neasden which saw a father killed.

A 20-year-old man was arrested at an address in Neasden in the early hours of Tuesday (January 19) on suspicion of murder and two counts of GBH with intent.

Emergency services were called Neasden Lane North at 9.30pm on January 11 to reports of a stabbing near the junction with Hazelwood Court.

Leon Street, a 48-year-old father and step-grandfather, died at the scene after being stabbed in the chest.

A delivery driver, Mr Street lived nearby in Neasden Road North with his fiancée.

Police are linking the fatal stabbing to another attack around 10 minutes earlier on Neasden Lane near the bus stop close to the junction with Press Road.

The victim was stabbed by a lone male who fled the scene. The man, in his 40s, has since been discharged from hospital.

A third man was stabbed in Neasden Lane North near the bus stop at the junction with Press Road at 9.50am on January 17.

The victim, in his 30s, was taken to hospital and his condition is not life-threatening.

Detectives say they are keeping an open mind as to the motive, as none of the victims were robbed and the attacker is not thought to have said anything significant.

North West BCU commander Louis Smith said urged people in the area to be vigilant and that patrols have been stepped up.

"Due to the COVID regulations, the public should only be going outside if it is absolutely essential. However, if residents in the Neasden Lane North area do have to go outside I would urge them to be alert and totally aware of their surroundings," he said.

Det Chf Insp Tom Williams said investigators are "making progress". He said he wants to hear from anyone who saw a man running or otherwise acting suspiciously in the Neasden Lane North area between 9pm and 10pm on January 11 or at around 9.50am on January 17, or anyone who saw "a man hanging around the area in recent weeks".

He added: "Even exceptionally small details could prove extremely significant.”

Call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 6783/11JAN. Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.

A 47-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were both arrested on 11 January and released without further action.