Man arrested after woman's rape allegation in Neasden
Published: 8:30 AM July 2, 2022
A man has been arrested following an allegation of rape in Neasden.
Officers were called to an address in Alderton Close, just after 10.45pm on Wednesday (June 29).
A woman reported she has been raped by a man who was known to her, Scotland Yard said.
She is being supported by specialist officers.
A man in his fifties was arrested on suspicion of rape and taken to a London police station.
He has been bailed to a date in late July.
Detectives from the North West Command Unit continue to investigate.