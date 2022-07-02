Man arrested after woman's rape allegation in Neasden

A man has been arrested following a rape allegation in Alderton Close, Neasden - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested following an allegation of rape in Neasden.

Officers were called to an address in Alderton Close, just after 10.45pm on Wednesday (June 29).

A woman reported she has been raped by a man who was known to her, Scotland Yard said.

She is being supported by specialist officers.

A man in his fifties was arrested on suspicion of rape and taken to a London police station.

He has been bailed to a date in late July.

Detectives from the North West Command Unit continue to investigate.