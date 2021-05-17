Man arrested and knife found after police chase through Willesden Green

Published: 8:14 AM May 17, 2021 Updated: 8:29 AM May 17, 2021

The moped rider made off after police signalled the 24 year-old to stop in Chapter Road on Saturday (May 15). - Credit: Google

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and a knife recovered after a police chase in Willesden Green.

Police patrolling on marked motorcycles signalled to a moped rider to stop near Chapter Road at about 5.10pm on Saturday, May 15.

But police said the rider sped off, going through red lights and at times riding on the wrong side of the road.

The rider threw a large knife and Class A drugs into the street as the police pursued him, officers said.

The moped was brought to a stop in Chatsworth Road after police bumped it. Police chased the man after he fled.

A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon; possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and driving offences including dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

Insp Tony McGovern said: "Those who choose to carry weapons on the streets will be targeted and arrested. There is no excuse for such behaviour."

If you know anyone carrying a weapon, contact police on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.