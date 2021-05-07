Man arrested following shooting in Kingsbury
- Credit: David Nathan
A man has been arrested following a shooting in Kingsbury where several cars were damaged.
Police and armed officers were called to Church Lane at the junction with Slough Lane at 4.15pm on Friday (May 7) following reports of a firearm discharge.
There were no reported injuries as a direct result of the shooting, Scotland Yard said.
A spokesperson said: "Officers carried out a thorough search of the area, and located a car nearby which is believed to have ballistic damage.
"Several other vehicles were also damaged."
A man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences. He was taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.
Officers remain in the area and a crime scene is in place.
Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 5150/07May.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111