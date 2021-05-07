News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Man arrested following shooting in Kingsbury

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 8:09 PM May 7, 2021   
Several cars were damaged during a shooting in Kingsbury

Several cars were damaged during a shooting in Kingsbury - Credit: David Nathan

A man has been arrested following a shooting in Kingsbury where several cars were damaged.

Car believed to have 'ballistic damage' following a shooting in Kingsbury

Car believed to have 'ballistic damage' following a shooting in Kingsbury - Credit: David Nathan

Police and armed officers were called to Church Lane at the junction with Slough Lane at 4.15pm on Friday (May 7) following reports of a firearm discharge.

There were no reported injuries as a direct result of the shooting, Scotland Yard said.

Church Lane at a standstill following a shooting in Kingsbury 

Church Lane at a standstill following a shooting in Kingsbury - Credit: David Nathan

A spokesperson said: "Officers carried out a thorough search of the area, and located a car nearby which is believed to have ballistic damage.

"Several other vehicles were also damaged."

You may also want to watch:

A man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences. He was taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.

Officers remain in the area and a crime scene is in place.

Forensic teams in Kingsbury following a shooting

Forensic teams in Kingsbury following a shooting - Credit: David Nathan

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 5150/07May.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
 

Gun crime
Brent News

