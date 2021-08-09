Published: 10:41 AM August 9, 2021 Updated: 10:51 AM August 9, 2021

A man has admitted manslaughter following the fatal stabbing of Peter Petrou in Kilburn last year.

Peter Petrou, 37, who lived in West Kilburn, was stabbed at 10.24pm on July 16 2020 in Kilburn High Road.

He was taken to a central London hospital and pronounced dead just before 11pm.

Chihab Saleh, 24, of Kilburn Square, appeared at Harrow Crown Court on August 5 charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a knife in a public place.

His guilty plea to the manslaughter of Mr Petrou, by diminished responsibility, was accepted by the court, Scotland Yard said.

Peter Petrou. Picture: Met police - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

He also pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article.

Det Chf Inspr Perry Benton, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This is a tragic case that has left a family devastated.

"My thoughts remain with Peter’s family and friends as they come to terms with their grief.”

Saleh, who was 23 at the time of the crime, was arrested on July 21 2020.

He was charged with multiple offences, including murder, but a plea of manslaughter was subsequently accepted.

Saleh is due for sentencing at Harrow Crown Court on September 24.