Published: 7:22 AM April 30, 2021

Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was stabbed to death in High Road, Willesden, at about 5pm on Thursday April 29. - Credit: PA WIRE

A murder investigation has been launched after a 40-year-old man was stabbed to death in Willesden.

Police were called to High Road, Willesden, at about 5pm on Thursday April 29 following reports of a man suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics from London Ambulance Service were first on the scene, but despite their best efforts he was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

Work is ongoing to formally identify him and police are in the process of locating and informing his next of kin.

A crime scene was in place overnight and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. Enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests.

You may also want to watch:

A Section 60 Order was also put in place covering Willesden Green, Dollis Hill, Brondesbury, Brondesbury Park, Harlesden Church and Neasden.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 5109/29Apr. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. It can feel like a hard call, but it could save the life of someone you love.

No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.

They never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Fill in their quick online form or call 0800 555 111. It could save a life.