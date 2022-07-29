Man arrested on suspicion of murder following woman's 'unexpected' death
- Credit: Google
Police have launched an investigation after a woman died "unexpectedly" in Wembley.
Emergency services were called at 2.20am today on Friday (July 29), to reports that a woman had fallen from height in London Road.
Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.
Despite their efforts, a 39-year-old woman died at the scene.
According to Scotland Yard, the death is being treated as "unexpected", and enquiries are taking place to establish the circumstances, led by detectives from specialist crime.
A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in custody at a north London police station, a spokesperson said.
A post-mortem examination will commence at Northwick Park Hospital mortuary today.
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference 656/29Jul.