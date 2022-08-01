News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Man due in court over Wembley murder

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 11:37 AM August 1, 2022
Willesden Magistrates Court in north London

Willesden Magistrates Court in north London - Credit: PA

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Wembley.

Leonidas Georgall,a 50, of Weald Lane, Harrow, has been charged with the murder of 39-year-old Kathleen John.

He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court today (Monday, August 1).

Emergency services were called at 2.22am on Friday to reports that a woman had fallen from height in London Road.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance. 

Despite their efforts, Ms John died at the scene.

DCI John Marriott, the lead investigator, said: "I continue to appeal to any witnesses, or anyone with any information about the circumstances of Kathleen's death, who hasn't already spoken to police, to call us."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 656/29Jul.

London Live News
Wembley News
Brent News
North London News

