Men jailed after Leon Maxwell gunned down in Queensbury

Published: 5:46 PM June 16, 2021 Updated: 5:50 PM June 16, 2021

Three thugs have been convicted for their involvement in the fatal shooting of a man in Queensbury.

Leon Maxwell, 38, was gunned down outside Queensbury Tube Station on May 1 2018.

Leon Reid, also known as Leon Maxwell. Picture: Instagram - Credit: Archant

Armed police were called to the scene in Cumberland Road at around 9pm, where they found Mr Maxwell suffering from gunshot wounds.

Mr Maxwell, from Watford, died there an hour later.

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, three men were found guilty of murder and attempted murder on March 19 and sentenced a week later.

You may also want to watch:

Saharded Hassan, 28, of Courtfield Avenue, Harrow, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 32 years.

He was also found guilty of attempted murder and jailed for 20 years with both sentences to run concurrently.

Rajae Heslop, 22, North Circular Road, Brent Cross, was sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 28 years, and 18 years to run concurrently.

Irwin Constable, 20, of Whippendell Road, Watford was was jailed for a minimum of 24 years and 17 years to run concurrently.

At 8.50pm on May 1, 2018, police were called to reports of a shooting on Essoldo Way close to Queensbury Underground Station.

Emergency services discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

A second man self-presented at hospital with gunshot wounds.

Mr Maxwell was found in the communal entrance of nearby flats having tried to make his way inside; he died at the scene.

A third man, who was aged 26 years old at the time, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Met's murder squad established that the victims had been sitting in a car when they were approached by two suspects on a stolen moped before the pillion passenger fired five shots into the car.

Unfortunately, due to both suspects wearing crash helmets, the surviving victim was unable to provide officers with any detailed description of the assailants.

Officers trawled of CCTV cameras including an area that was frequented by members of a known gang, who were suspected of being involved in the shooting. Unsuccessful, they refocussed their efforts around the theft of the moped, and found the thief.

The investigation continued, and as a result of forensic analysis, DNA belonging to Saharded Hassan was found on one of the bullet casings found at the scene. He was arrested but at the time, there was not enough evidence to connect him with the shooting.

In March 2019, five men were arrested and 131 mobiles phones seized from their homes, creating further forensic - and analysis - opportunities.

Following a lengthy investigation, officers identified Rajae Heslop as the moped rider and Irwin Constable as the pillion passenger - and shooter.

Heslop was identified but he had fled the country. He was arrested more than a year after the investigation was launched, having returned to UK thinking it was safe to do so. Police found a set of lyrics in his home which depicted his involvement in the murder of Leon Maxwell.

Det Chf Insp Katherine Goodwin, said: “The investigation team has worked tirelessly since 2018 to get to the truth about what happened on Essoldo Way in order to not only bring those involved before the courts, but to get some form of resolution for Leon’s family.

“This case highlights that even when suspects make every attempt to hide their identities, through hard work and forensic opportunities, we will always endeavour to find them.

“I would encourage anyone with information regarding gun crime to contact police. Together, we can take these dangerous weapons off of our streets and make London safer for everyone.”

On June 16, four men - Kaleel Nyeila, 20, Samuel Ageyman, 19, Armani Ogilvie, 19, and Abdi Karama, 19, were found not guilty of murder and attempted murder following a separate trial.

Jahdelle Wlliams-Campbell was convicted for his involvement in the theft of the moped and sentenced to eight months’ and a training order.