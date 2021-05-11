Kingsbury teen appears in court charged with Brent Cross fatal stabbing
- Credit: Met Police
A Kingsbury teenager has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of stabbing a 21-year-old man to death at Brent Cross Shopping Centre.
Bhoniefas Rexson, 18, allegedly killed Gedeon Ngwendema outside a JD Sports store at the shopping centre on the evening of May 4.
Gedeon was stabbed in the chest just after 6.40pm.
Two off-duty doctors who happened to be in the area went to his aid but he died at the scene.
Rexson was charged with murder and possession of a blade in public.
He appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Wormwood Scrubs on May 11.
A plea hearing has been set for August 2 and Rexson remanded into custody.
Two men also arrested in connection with the incident have been bailed pending further enquiries.
A 22-year-old man was arrested near the scene on May 4 on suspicion of murder and affray.
A 20-year-old man was arrested the following day (May 5) at his home address in Harrow on suspicion of murder.
Both have been bailed to return to a north London police station in early June.