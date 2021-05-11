Kingsbury teen appears in court charged with Brent Cross fatal stabbing

Published: 3:47 PM May 11, 2021

A Kingsbury teenager has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of stabbing a 21-year-old man to death at Brent Cross Shopping Centre.

Bhoniefas Rexson, 18, allegedly killed Gedeon Ngwendema outside a JD Sports store at the shopping centre on the evening of May 4.

Gedeon was stabbed in the chest just after 6.40pm.

Two off-duty doctors who happened to be in the area went to his aid but he died at the scene.

Rexson was charged with murder and possession of a blade in public.

He appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Wormwood Scrubs on May 11.

A plea hearing has been set for August 2 and Rexson remanded into custody.

Two men also arrested in connection with the incident have been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 22-year-old man was arrested near the scene on May 4 on suspicion of murder and affray.

A 20-year-old man was arrested the following day (May 5) at his home address in Harrow on suspicion of murder.

Both have been bailed to return to a north London police station in early June.