Published: 4:59 PM July 7, 2021

Mee Kuen (Deborah) Chong was reported missing from her home address in Wembley on June 11 . - Credit: @MPSBrent

A Kilburn woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Wembley pensioner, whose body was found in Devon woodland.

Mee Kuen Chong, 67, known to friends as Deborah, was reported missing from her home in Wembley on June 11.

On June 27 her body was found in an area of woodland in Salcombe, South Devon.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested at a residential address in Kilburn on suspicion of murder on Tuesday (July 6), Scotland Yard said.

She remains in custody at a north London police station.

Mee Kuen Chong, 67, was found in Devon after being reported missing from Wembley - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

You may also want to watch:

Mee , who was originally from Malaysia, had been living in Wembley for more than 30 years.

Her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Mee's death was initially treated as unexplained with enquiries led by Devon and Cornwall Police.

A post-mortem examination took place at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital on June 28 but a cause of death has not yet been ascertained, police said.

On Tuesday (July 6) further enquiries undertaken by Devon and Cornwall Police in South Devon and London led to the woman's arrest and a murder investigation being launched by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A crime scene remains in place at the Kilburn address and in South Devon.

Police searches are likely to continue over the coming days.

Det Chf Insp Jim Eastwood, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “The discovery of Mee’s body is a tragic development and my thoughts are with her family and friends.

“At this stage, we are working on establishing the full circumstances surrounding Mee’s death and in particular her movements.

"I would ask anyone who saw her between Thursday, June 10 and June 27 either in London or Devon, who has not yet spoken to police, to please come forward.

“It is absolutely vital that anyone who may have information about Mee’s movements over this period share what they know to help us fully understand what happened to her.”

A spokesperson added: "As is standard procedure, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards were informed following the discovery of Mee’s body. A referral has also been made to the IOPC."

Anyone with information should call 0208 358 0300. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.