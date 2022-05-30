A man from Kilburn has been jailed after a series of knifepoint robberies in the St John’s Wood area.

Junior Pelius Britto, 27, was jailed for eight years at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday - May 27 - having been found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery.

In a series of robberies between March and July 2019, a stolen Audi S3 was used to identify and follow potential victims, particularly those wearing high-value watches.

Property was stolen from the victims, who were threatened with a large hunting knife and sometimes an imitation firearm.

Police say Britto was identified as a suspect for eight of the robberies after DNA was found on the sheath of a hunting knife that was left at the scene of one of the incidents.

He was arrested at Gatwick Airport in August 2019 and charged as above.