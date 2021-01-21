Police seek witnesses as Kenton crash victim named as Vimla Matai

Published: 10:12 AM January 21, 2021

A woman who was knocked over and killed in Kenton has been named as Vimla Matai.

Mrs Matai, 61, collided with a silver Peugeot 308 in Woodcock Hill at around 5.40pm on Tuesday (January 19).

Despite the efforts of paramedics, she died at the scene at 6.02pm.

Police are urging anyone who saw the crash unfold or have footage to get in touch.

Mrs Matai would have celebrated her 62nd birthday today (January 21), Scotland Yard said.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drunk driving and driving with no insurance.

He was taken to a north London police station, interviewed and released on bail to a date in mid-February.

Mrs Matai's next of kin have been notified.

Det Sgt Chris Martin of the Met's serious collision investigation unit said: “This was a tragic incident that has taken the life of a woman who should have been celebrating her 62nd birthday today.

“I urge witnesses and anyone who has footage of the events leading up to, during or immediately following the collision, to contact police immediately.

"No matter how insignificant you think your information may be, please get in touch without delay."

Anyone with footage or information can call the serious collision investigation unit on 0208 246 9820 or email SCIUMailbox-.TDQ@met.police.uk.

Alternatively call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 5308/19 Jan.