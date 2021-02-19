Woman suffers head injury in Kensal Green hit and run

A pedestrian has suffered head injuries after a Kensal Green hit and run.
The Met Police were called to a collision between a woman and a vehicle at the junction between Ladbroke Grove and Harrow Road at about 4.25pm on Thursday (February 18).
When officers and the London Ambulance Service arrived, the vehicle had not stopped at the scene and the victim was taken to hospital.
Her condition has been assessed as not life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.
A spokesperson from the Met Police said an investigation is ongoing.
Ladbroke Grove and Harrow Road, after a woman was hit by a vehicle.
- Credit: David Nathan/999London
A pedestrian suffered a head injury at the junction between Ladbroke Grove and Harrow Road.
- Credit: David Nathan/999London
Met Police and London Ambulance Service attended the scene at the junction of Ladbroke Grove and Harrow Road.
- Credit: David Nathan/999London
A police car at the scene of the hit and run on Ladbroke Grove and Harrow Road.
- Credit: David Nathan/999London
