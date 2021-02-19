News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Woman suffers head injury in Kensal Green hit and run

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 4:36 PM February 19, 2021   
Ladbroke Grove and Harrow Road

The scene of the hit and run at the junction between Ladbroke Grove and Harrow Road. - Credit: David Nathan/999London

A pedestrian has suffered head injuries after a Kensal Green hit and run. 

The Met Police were called to a collision between a woman and a vehicle at the junction between Ladbroke Grove and Harrow Road at about 4.25pm on Thursday (February 18).

When officers and the London Ambulance Service arrived, the vehicle had not stopped at the scene and the victim was taken to hospital. 

Her condition has been assessed as not life-threatening, Scotland Yard said. 

A spokesperson from the Met Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Ladbroke Grove and Harrow Road

Ladbroke Grove and Harrow Road, after a woman was hit by a vehicle. - Credit: David Nathan/999London

Ladbroke Grove and Harrow Road

A pedestrian suffered a head injury at the junction between Ladbroke Grove and Harrow Road. - Credit: David Nathan/999London

Ladbroke Grove and Harrow Road

Met Police and London Ambulance Service attended the scene at the junction of Ladbroke Grove and Harrow Road. - Credit: David Nathan/999London

Ladbroke Grove and Harrow Road

A police car at the scene of the hit and run on Ladbroke Grove and Harrow Road. - Credit: David Nathan/999London


You may also want to watch:

Crime
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police

Three men arrested in Stonebridge after guns and ammunition found

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Undated family handout photo of London firefighter Jaden Francois-Esprit who took his own life, whos

Fire fighter killed himself after being racially 'singled out' at...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Stock photo of a Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer outside the Royal Courts of Justice in ce

Gun crime

Man charged after self-loading pistol seized from minicab in Neasden

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Scotland Yard

Gun crime

Gun and ammunition seized from minicab in Neasden

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon