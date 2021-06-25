Published: 2:29 PM June 25, 2021

Metropolitan Police Pc Rudvelle Walters outside Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is appearing on charges of sexual assault. - Credit: PA

Jurors have retired to consider whether a Metropolitan Police officer sexually assaulted a missing woman in a Wembley hotel when he was sent to check on her safety after she fled from her husband.

Metropolitan Police constable Rudvelle Walters, who is attached to the North West Command Unit, attended the Best Western Hotel, in the High Road, on February 5 2019 at around 6am.

Metropolitan Police Pc Rudvelle Walters (right) denies sexually assaulting a woman in a Wembley hotel. - Credit: PA

The 48-year-old, of Hazelwood Close in Luton, is accused of putting his hand into the underwear of the woman. The incident happened at the end of a 20-minute welfare check at her refuge hotel, after her husband reported her missing.

The woman, who is in her twenties and who cannot be identified for legal reasons, told Southwark Crown Court that Walters said he would only leave her room in the hotel if her friend, who was also present, gave him a kiss.

He also slapped her bottom, she said.

Through a Polish-English translator she told the court: “After that incident I have lost all my trust for the police.

“I ended up in a very difficult situation. When I needed help, just like when I had an argument with my husband, I was left alone. I am really scared.”

Walters said it was the woman who was being “over-friendly” towards him, and had his body-worn camera been switched on people would see that he did not touch her.

The defendant denies one count of sexual assault.

Additional reporting by Ryan Hooper, PA.