Jury retires to consider evidence in sisters' murder trial

Published: 2:57 PM July 5, 2021

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman taken from Bibaa's phone. - Credit: PA

A jury has retired to consider whether a teenager stabbed two sisters in Fryent Country Park.

Danyal Hussein, 19, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, allegedly stabbed Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, in the early hours of June 6 last year.

Mrs Justice Whipple sent a jury of 11 men and women out to consider verdicts just after 1pm today (June 5). One member had pulled out after contracting Covid.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Danyal Hussein appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey - Credit: PA

Throughout the trial at the Old Bailey, the court heard the sisters were among a group of around 10 who congregated in the park from around 7pm on Friday, June 5, 2020, to celebrate Bibaa’s birthday.

Their friends had left when they were attacked and dragged into bushes.

Their bodies were found together by Nicole's boyfriend on June 7 last year.

The prosecution alleges that Hussein was captured on CCTV buying knives before the killings, and returning to his father’s home in Kingsbury afterwards.

A DNA link was found at the scene, leading to Hussein’s arrest on July 1 last year, the Old Bailey has heard.

During a search of his bedroom police seized a handwritten agreement with a demon, allegedly signed in the defendant’s blood, pledging to sacrifice women in exchange for winning the Mega Millions Super Jackpot, it is alleged.

Hussein has disputed the evidence against him but declined to go into the witness box.

You may also want to watch:

He denies two charges of murder and possession of a knife.