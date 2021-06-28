News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Juror in Kingsbury murder trial discharged after testing positive for Covid

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 1:22 PM June 28, 2021   
Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. - Credit: Met Police

A judge has reassured jurors at a sisters' murder trial that they are safe after one of their number tested positive for Covid-19.

A juror in the trial of a teenager accused of murdering Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Fryent Country Park has been discharged.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Danyal Hussein appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey, Lon

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Danyal Hussein appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey - Credit: PA

Danyal Hussein, 19, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, has denied two counts murder and possessing a knife after allegedly stabbing the sisters to death on June 6 last year.

The bodies of Bibaa, 46, and Nicole, 27,  were discovered concealed in bushes near a spot where they had been celebrating Ms Henry’s birthday on June 5.

They were found by Nicole's distraught boyfriend on June 7.

Handout still from CCTV footage dated 6/6/2020, timed at 0111, which has been shown to the jury at t

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman taken from Bibaa's phone. - Credit: PA

During Hussein’s Old Bailey trial, jurors have been socially distanced and divided by screens in court.

On Monday (June 28), Mrs Justice Whipple formally discharged one juror who had tested positive for Covid-19.

You may also want to watch:

She moved to reassure the remaining 11 men and women that the arrangements in court are safe.

The trial continues.

Most Read

  1. 1 Northwick Park maternity rated 'inadequate' by CQC after eight baby deaths in five weeks
  2. 2 Seven sought over Wembley gang attack that left man with severed ear
  3. 3 Disruptions to your journey by car or train around Brent
  1. 4 JFS rated inadequate amid 'deep-rooted' failings at safeguarding pupils
  2. 5 Survey: Where are the safest and most unsafe streets where you live?
  3. 6 Jury considers verdict in Wembley police officer sexual assault trial
  4. 7 CCTV image released in Kilburn indecent exposure investigation
  5. 8 Free vaccine walk-in at Central Middlesex Hospital
  6. 9 Police appeal to locate woman missing from Wembley
  7. 10 Men jailed after Leon Maxwell gunned down in Queensbury

Additional reporting by Emily Pinnick, PA

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court
Brent News
Kingsbury News
Wembley News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court

Police guarded bushes where two sisters bodies were overnight, court hears

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
A driver has had a suspected seizure at the wheel of a car in Willesden

Southwark Crown Court

Woman's 'shock' at male officer sent to welfare check at Wembley hotel

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Handout still from CCTV footage dated 6/6/2020, timed at 0111, which has been shown to the jury at t

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court

One in billion DNA match links teenager to sisters' murder in Kingsbury,...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of Wembley Stadium in 2017. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA

Euro 2020

Euro 2020: Road closures in Wembley Park as England meets Czech Republic

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon