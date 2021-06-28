Juror in Kingsbury murder trial discharged after testing positive for Covid
A judge has reassured jurors at a sisters' murder trial that they are safe after one of their number tested positive for Covid-19.
A juror in the trial of a teenager accused of murdering Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Fryent Country Park has been discharged.
Danyal Hussein, 19, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, has denied two counts murder and possessing a knife after allegedly stabbing the sisters to death on June 6 last year.
The bodies of Bibaa, 46, and Nicole, 27, were discovered concealed in bushes near a spot where they had been celebrating Ms Henry’s birthday on June 5.
They were found by Nicole's distraught boyfriend on June 7.
During Hussein’s Old Bailey trial, jurors have been socially distanced and divided by screens in court.
On Monday (June 28), Mrs Justice Whipple formally discharged one juror who had tested positive for Covid-19.
She moved to reassure the remaining 11 men and women that the arrangements in court are safe.
The trial continues.
Additional reporting by Emily Pinnick, PA