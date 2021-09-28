Published: 3:11 PM September 28, 2021

A Brondesbury Park woman has denied killing a pensioner then dumping her decapitated body 250 miles away in Devon.

Mee Kuen Chong, 67, known to friends as Deborah, was reported missing from her home in Wembley on June 11.

Mee Kuen Chong, 67, was found in Devon after being reported missing from Wembley - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Mrs Chong, who was originally from Malaysia, had lived in Wembley for more than 30 years.

Her body was found in woodland near the Devon town of Salcombe on June 27.

Her alleged killer Jemma Mitchell, 37, appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing on Tuesday (September 28).

She pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Chong on a date between June 10 and 27 this year.

Mee Kuen (Deborah) Chong was reported missing from her home address in Wembley on June 11 . - Credit: @MPSBrent

Judge Anthony Leonard QC set a provisional four-week trial for September 26 next year.

A further hearing was set for December 23 this year for the defendant to attend by video link.

Ms Mitchell was remanded into custody.

Additional reporting by Emily Pennink, PA