Wembley drug dealer jailed for biting, scratching and pushing police

Published: 10:49 AM January 18, 2021

A Wembley drug dealer has been jailed for 17 months after injuring three police officers during an arrest in Watford.

Jahdelle Williams-Campbell, 20, of Elm Road, bit the fingers of one officer, scratched another’s face and made a sergeant hit his head on a kerb by pushing him over.

He appeared before St Albans Crown Court for sentencing on January 14 after previously pleading guilty to seven charges, including two counts of assault of an emergency worker, actual bodily harm, possession of a knife, obstructing a police officer and possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

The court heard that in the early hours of August 23, 2020, a sergeant and two constables from Watford’s intervention and response team stopped a silver Vauxhall Astra in Woodford Road after they witnessed it driving without any headlights on.

Williams-Campbell was in the front passenger seat but got out of the car and fled when he saw police.

The first constable chased Williams-Campbell and detained him on the ground.

However, the 20-year-old punched the officer and bit his fingers before scratching the face of the second PC who had come to his colleague’s aid, Hertfordshire police said.

A sergeant arrived on scene and handcuffed Williams-Campbell, only to be pushed to the floor by the defendant as he tried to put him in the police car.

As the police officer fell, he hit his head on the kerb and fell unconscious for around ten seconds.

He went to hospital for treatment for a suspected concussion but was released a few hours later.

Williams-Campbell was searched at the scene and ten bags of cannabis were found on him.

A Rambo-style knife with a blade between 10 and 14 inches was hidden in his trousers.

He also had three mobile phones, one of which was identified as being used in drug dealing.

He was later charged with a number of offences and remanded in custody ahead of his first court appearance.